Reviewing Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.50 N/A -0.71 0.00

Demonstrates Genprex Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Genprex Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Liquidity

22.8 and 22.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. Its rival Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 4 respectively. Genprex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Genprex Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -9.24% and its consensus target price is $11.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.4% of Genprex Inc. shares and 57.3% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Genprex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -9.2% -15.4% 16.7% -7.93% -34.59% -10.54%

For the past year Genprex Inc. had bullish trend while Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.