Reviewing Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 3.98 N/A -5.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Genprex Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -671.1% -112%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Genprex Inc. is 22.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22.8. The Current Ratio of rival Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Genprex Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genprex Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $1.75, while its potential upside is 36.72%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.4% of Genprex Inc. shares and 25.4% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. 5.3% are Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 10% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 8.13% 23.15% 33% -19.39% -84.54% 42.92%

For the past year Genprex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Genprex Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.