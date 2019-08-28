Reviewing Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s results

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 76.33 N/A -3.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genprex Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Genprex Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.5 while its Quick Ratio is 30.5. On the competitive side is, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares and 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 51.7% are Genprex Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Genprex Inc. has -9.79% weaker performance while Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 61.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.