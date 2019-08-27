Reviewing Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s results

Since Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 58.24 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Genprex Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genprex Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.5 while its Quick Ratio is 30.5. On the competitive side is, Rafael Holdings Inc. which has a 15 Current Ratio and a 15 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rafael Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genprex Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.1% and 36.3% respectively. Genprex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 51.7%. Competitively, 11.59% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Genprex Inc. has -9.79% weaker performance while Rafael Holdings Inc. has 161.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.