Reviewing Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s results

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genprex Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.97
|0.00
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|30
|26.29
|N/A
|-5.19
|0.00
Demonstrates Genprex Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-141.2%
|-136%
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-265.3%
|-78.8%
Liquidity
30.5 and 30.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. Its rival Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Genprex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Genprex Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genprex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $35, with potential upside of 13.60%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares and 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Genprex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 51.7%. Comparatively, 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.74%
|-0.07%
|-23.25%
|-2.41%
|-24.87%
|36.68%
For the past year Genprex Inc. had bearish trend while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Genprex Inc.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
