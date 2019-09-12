Reviewing Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s results

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 26.29 N/A -5.19 0.00

Demonstrates Genprex Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Liquidity

30.5 and 30.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. Its rival Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Genprex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Genprex Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $35, with potential upside of 13.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares and 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Genprex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 51.7%. Comparatively, 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Genprex Inc. had bearish trend while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.