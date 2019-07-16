Reviewing Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s results

Since Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1486.51 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Genprex Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4%

Liquidity

Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.8 while its Quick Ratio is 22.8. On the competitive side is, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genprex Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.4% and 5.5% respectively. Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75%

For the past year Genprex Inc. has 62.73% stronger performance while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -18.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Genprex Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.