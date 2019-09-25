Reviewing Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

Since Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3027.34 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genprex Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. are 30.5 and 30.5. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Genprex Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Mustang Bio Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential upside of 87.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 51.7% are Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Genprex Inc. has -9.79% weaker performance while Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.