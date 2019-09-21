Reviewing Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s results

Both Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 106 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Genprex Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Genprex Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. are 30.5 and 30.5 respectively. Its competitor Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 45.8 and its Quick Ratio is 45.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Genprex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Genprex Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $150.5, while its potential upside is 58.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares and 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 51.7% are Genprex Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year Genprex Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.