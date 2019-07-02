Reviewing Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s results

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Genprex Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Genprex Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Genprex Inc. is 22.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22.8. The Current Ratio of rival KemPharm Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Genprex Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genprex Inc. and KemPharm Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.4% and 34.3%. About 5.3% of Genprex Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, KemPharm Inc. has 11.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73% KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09%

For the past year Genprex Inc. had bullish trend while KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Genprex Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.