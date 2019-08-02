Reviewing Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s results

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Genprex Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.5 and 30.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are 59.8 and 59.8 respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Genprex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Genprex Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.