Reviewing Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genprex Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Genprex Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. are 30.5 and 30.5. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc. has 23.9 and 23.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Genprex Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s potential upside is 30.95% and its consensus price target is $5.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genprex Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has weaker performance than Genprex Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.