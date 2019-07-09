Reviewing Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s results

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genprex Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|8
|78.85
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Genprex Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Genprex Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-155.1%
|-143.1%
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-12.2%
|-11.8%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. is 22.8 while its Current Ratio is 22.8. Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 36.1 while its Quick Ratio is 36.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Genprex Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Genprex Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genprex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Competitively Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus target price of $33.5, with potential upside of 406.81%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Genprex Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.4% and 37.9%. Genprex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genprex Inc.
|-2.72%
|1.42%
|25.46%
|23.45%
|-79.66%
|62.73%
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.54%
|-14.67%
|-8.71%
|-26.3%
|18.09%
|1.32%
For the past year Genprex Inc. was more bullish than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Summary
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Genprex Inc.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
