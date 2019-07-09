Reviewing Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s results

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 78.85 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genprex Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genprex Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. is 22.8 while its Current Ratio is 22.8. Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 36.1 while its Quick Ratio is 36.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Genprex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Genprex Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus target price of $33.5, with potential upside of 406.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genprex Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.4% and 37.9%. Genprex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32%

For the past year Genprex Inc. was more bullish than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.