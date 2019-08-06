Reviewing Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s results

Both Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 13.78 N/A -0.56 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. are 30.5 and 30.5. Competitively, Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 11.6 and 11.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Denali Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $28, with potential upside of 46.14%.

Genprex Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.1% and 84.5%. Insiders held 51.7% of Genprex Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Genprex Inc. had bearish trend while Denali Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.