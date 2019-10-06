Reviewing Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s results

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 5.93M -0.97 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 9 4.06 41.20M -1.91 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 677,946,724.59% -141.2% -136% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 473,019,517.80% -73.6% -18.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. are 30.5 and 30.5. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genprex Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.1% and 84.7% respectively. Insiders owned 51.7% of Genprex Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Genprex Inc. has stronger performance than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.