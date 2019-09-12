Reviewing Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s results

This is a contrast between Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.56 N/A -0.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genprex Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5%

Liquidity

Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.5 and 30.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ChromaDex Corporation are 2.2 and 1.7 respectively. Genprex Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ChromaDex Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares and 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation shares. Genprex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 51.7%. Comparatively, 3.1% are ChromaDex Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Genprex Inc. had bearish trend while ChromaDex Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors ChromaDex Corporation beats Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.