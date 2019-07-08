Reviewing Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s results

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Genprex Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -52% -39.2%

Liquidity

Genprex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.8 and a Quick Ratio of 22.8. Competitively, AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.3 and has 12.3 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVROBIO Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genprex Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.4% and 91.2% respectively. Insiders owned 5.3% of Genprex Inc. shares. Competitively, AVROBIO Inc. has 2.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73% AVROBIO Inc. -12.71% -11.15% 34.01% -35.6% 0% 10.51%

For the past year Genprex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AVROBIO Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.