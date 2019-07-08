Reviewing Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s results

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genprex Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|AVROBIO Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Genprex Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-155.1%
|-143.1%
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0.00%
|-52%
|-39.2%
Liquidity
Genprex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.8 and a Quick Ratio of 22.8. Competitively, AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.3 and has 12.3 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVROBIO Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Genprex Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.4% and 91.2% respectively. Insiders owned 5.3% of Genprex Inc. shares. Competitively, AVROBIO Inc. has 2.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genprex Inc.
|-2.72%
|1.42%
|25.46%
|23.45%
|-79.66%
|62.73%
|AVROBIO Inc.
|-12.71%
|-11.15%
|34.01%
|-35.6%
|0%
|10.51%
For the past year Genprex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AVROBIO Inc.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
