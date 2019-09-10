Reviewing Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)’s results

Both Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 71 3.87 N/A 1.15 73.62

In table 1 we can see Genprex Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genprex Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Genprex Inc. is 30.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 30.5. The Current Ratio of rival ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Genprex Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares and 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89%

For the past year Genprex Inc. has -9.79% weaker performance while ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 87.89% stronger performance.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.