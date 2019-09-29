Reviewing Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s results

This is a contrast between Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 5.93M -0.97 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 0.00 115.62M -0.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genprex Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Genprex Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 661,830,357.14% -141.2% -136% 22nd Century Group Inc. 5,561,862,613.05% -15.6% -14.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. is 30.5 while its Current Ratio is 30.5. Meanwhile, 22nd Century Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genprex Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.1% and 35% respectively. About 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Genprex Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.