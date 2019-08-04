Reviewing Genpact Limited (G)’s and Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s results

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) and Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact Limited 35 2.39 N/A 1.47 26.92 Team Inc. 16 0.40 N/A -2.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Genpact Limited and Team Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Genpact Limited and Team Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact Limited 0.00% 20.3% 7.9% Team Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -6.8%

Volatility & Risk

Genpact Limited’s 0.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Team Inc. has a 1.57 beta which is 57.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Genpact Limited is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Team Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Team Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Genpact Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Genpact Limited and Team Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact Limited 0 0 3 3.00 Team Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genpact Limited has an average target price of $38.67, and a -1.50% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.1% of Genpact Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Team Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Genpact Limited’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Team Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genpact Limited 0.43% 2.51% 11.12% 33.96% 31.43% 47.02% Team Inc. 4.81% 4.48% -3.44% 14.21% -26.07% 13.04%

For the past year Genpact Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Team Inc.

Summary

Genpact Limited beats Team Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) management services worldwide. The company offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company offers enterprise application services comprising business intelligence and data services, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, and technology integration; IT infrastructure management services, including end user computing, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and collections and customer services in the areas of consumer banking, business-to-business finance, and mortgage servicing. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, consumer product goods, healthcare, high tech, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and life sciences industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management programs, rope access, and mechanical integrity and field heat treating services. The TeamFurmanite segment provides on-stream and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, heat exchanger and maintenance, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion services. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection services, pipeline integrity management services, and engineering assessment services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.