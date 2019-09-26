Reviewing Genpact Limited (G)’s and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX)’s results

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact Limited 38 2.27 N/A 1.47 26.92 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 11 1.79 N/A -0.52 0.00

Demonstrates Genpact Limited and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Genpact Limited and Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact Limited 0.00% 20.3% 7.9% Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.3%

Liquidity

Genpact Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Emerald Expositions Events Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Genpact Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Genpact Limited and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact Limited 0 1 2 2.67 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$45 is Genpact Limited’s average target price while its potential upside is 15.65%. On the other hand, Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s potential upside is 16.97% and its average target price is $11.65. Based on the data shown earlier, Emerald Expositions Events Inc. is looking more favorable than Genpact Limited, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.1% of Genpact Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of Genpact Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genpact Limited 0.43% 2.51% 11.12% 33.96% 31.43% 47.02% Emerald Expositions Events Inc. -2.11% -4.48% -23.64% -24.07% -44.65% -13.61%

For the past year Genpact Limited had bullish trend while Emerald Expositions Events Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Genpact Limited beats Emerald Expositions Events Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) management services worldwide. The company offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company offers enterprise application services comprising business intelligence and data services, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, and technology integration; IT infrastructure management services, including end user computing, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and collections and customer services in the areas of consumer banking, business-to-business finance, and mortgage servicing. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, consumer product goods, healthcare, high tech, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and life sciences industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.