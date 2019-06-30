Reviewing Genpact Limited (G)’s and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX)’s results

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact Limited 33 2.32 N/A 1.49 24.33 Deluxe Corporation 43 0.88 N/A 2.82 14.31

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Genpact Limited and Deluxe Corporation. Deluxe Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Genpact Limited. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Genpact Limited’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Deluxe Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact Limited 0.00% 20.2% 7.9% Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Genpact Limited’s current beta is 0.87 and it happens to be 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Deluxe Corporation’s 1.33 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Genpact Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Deluxe Corporation which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Genpact Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Deluxe Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Genpact Limited and Deluxe Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact Limited 0 0 4 3.00 Deluxe Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$38.67 is Genpact Limited’s average target price while its potential upside is 1.52%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genpact Limited and Deluxe Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 97.7% and 93.9% respectively. Genpact Limited’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Deluxe Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genpact Limited 0.53% 1.14% 11.68% 20.29% 18.01% 34.23% Deluxe Corporation -5.08% -12.13% -18.56% -18.1% -42.49% 4.99%

For the past year Genpact Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Deluxe Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Genpact Limited beats Deluxe Corporation.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) management services worldwide. The company offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company offers enterprise application services comprising business intelligence and data services, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, and technology integration; IT infrastructure management services, including end user computing, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and collections and customer services in the areas of consumer banking, business-to-business finance, and mortgage servicing. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, consumer product goods, healthcare, high tech, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and life sciences industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.