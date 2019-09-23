Reviewing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.3% and 2.82%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 46.44% stronger performance while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance.
Summary
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
