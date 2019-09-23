Reviewing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.3% and 2.82%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 46.44% stronger performance while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.