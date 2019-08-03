Reviewing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)’s results

Since Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Genocea Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $3.88, and a 22.01% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares and 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 46.44% stronger performance while Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has -20% weaker performance.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.