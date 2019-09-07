Reviewing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s results

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.69 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Risk and Volatility

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.34 beta. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 6 while its Current Ratio is 6. Meanwhile, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 average price target and a 2,171.79% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 46.44% stronger performance while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -69.58% weaker performance.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.