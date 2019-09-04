Reviewing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genocea Biosciences Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Genocea Biosciences Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6 and 6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. Its rival TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus price target and a 65.00% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.