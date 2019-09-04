Reviewing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.48
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Genocea Biosciences Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Genocea Biosciences Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
6 and 6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. Its rival TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus price target and a 65.00% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|53.1%
|12.61%
|-8.05%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
