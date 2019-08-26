Reviewing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s results

Both Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 6.47 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4%

Risk & Volatility

Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.34. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 6 and 6. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 27.63% and an $3.88 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, which is potential 13.64% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Genocea Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares and 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.23% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.