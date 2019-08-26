Reviewing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s results

Both Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|6.47
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-64.6%
|-19.4%
Risk & Volatility
Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.34. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 6 and 6. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 27.63% and an $3.88 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, which is potential 13.64% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Genocea Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares and 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.23% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20.88%
|17.77%
|84.56%
|106.77%
|3.38%
|106.77%
For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
