Reviewing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genocea Biosciences Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Genocea Biosciences Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.94 shows that Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 194.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 2 beta which is 100.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.68% and an $3.88 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.1% and 6.4%. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44% OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.