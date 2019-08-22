Reviewing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

We are comparing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -4319.20 N/A -1.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6 while its Quick Ratio is 6. On the competitive side is, Mustang Bio Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Genocea Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 18.65% for Genocea Biosciences Inc. with consensus price target of $3.88. Meanwhile, Mustang Bio Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 50.54%. Based on the results given earlier, Mustang Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.3% and 7.1%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mustang Bio Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.