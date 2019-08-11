Reviewing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s results

Both Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 81 703.09 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.34 shows that Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.97 beta which is 97.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 6 and 6. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 12.2 and 12.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 21.63% and an $3.88 consensus price target. On the other hand, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -13.91% and its consensus price target is $81.33. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Genocea Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.3% and 0% respectively. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.