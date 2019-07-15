Reviewing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210% -77.6%

Liquidity

Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 9.92% for Genocea Biosciences Inc. with consensus target price of $3.88.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 40.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44% Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Leap Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.