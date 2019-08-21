Reviewing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 39.51 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6. The Current Ratio of rival Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is $3.88, with potential upside of 17.58%. Meanwhile, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $13.5, while its potential upside is 237.50%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares and 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.1% are Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.