Reviewing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 30 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genocea Biosciences Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival InflaRx N.V. is 20.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.4. InflaRx N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 10.54% and an $3.88 consensus target price. Meanwhile, InflaRx N.V.’s consensus target price is $6, while its potential upside is 101.34%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, InflaRx N.V. is looking more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.1% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44% InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.