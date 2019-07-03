Reviewing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.94 shows that Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 194.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Immunic Inc.’s 291.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 3.91 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 7 and 7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Immunic Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.84% and an $3.88 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Immunic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.1% and 1.9%. 0.2% are Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.