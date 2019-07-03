Reviewing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-353.2%
|-70.6%
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 2.94 shows that Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 194.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Immunic Inc.’s 291.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 3.91 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 7 and 7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Immunic Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.84% and an $3.88 consensus target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Immunic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.1% and 1.9%. 0.2% are Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.56%
|2.55%
|31.64%
|6.47%
|-25.54%
|152.44%
|Immunic Inc.
|-10.99%
|-55.02%
|34.55%
|-17.53%
|-95.4%
|45.6%
For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Immunic Inc.
Summary
Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.