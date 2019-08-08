Reviewing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)’s results

Both Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 8.69 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 highlights Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Risk and Volatility

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.34 and it happens to be 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s beta is 2.82 which is 182.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6 and 6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. Its rival Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $3.88, while its potential upside is 21.63%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares and 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.