Reviewing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)’s results

Both Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|8
|8.69
|N/A
|-7.78
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-313.7%
|-215.9%
Risk and Volatility
Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.34 and it happens to be 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s beta is 2.82 which is 182.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
6 and 6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. Its rival Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $3.88, while its potential upside is 21.63%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares and 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|29.94%
|-22.5%
|-15.56%
|-44.9%
|-41.67%
|48.22%
For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
