Reviewing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s results

Since Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 13.39M -2.34 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 4 0.00 58.53M -2.54 0.00

Demonstrates Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 408,767,591.66% -212.2% -66.6% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1,372,204,248.14% -190.8% -63.4%

Volatility and Risk

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s 2.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 134.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 0.61 beta which is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 6 and 6 respectively. Its competitor Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Genocea Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares and 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 46.44% stronger performance while Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -69.84% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation beats Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.