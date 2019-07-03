Reviewing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s results

Since Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 34.26 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3%

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. Its rival Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $3.88, while its potential downside is -3.24%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares and 10.5% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.2% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.