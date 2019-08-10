Reviewing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 21.63% and an $3.88 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 50.3% and 0% respectively. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has 54.73% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.