Reviewing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 6 while its Current Ratio is 6. Meanwhile, Atreca Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22 while its Quick Ratio is 22. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Atreca Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Atreca Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 average target price and a 157.29% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.3% and 67% respectively. About 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 46.44% stronger performance while Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Atreca Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.