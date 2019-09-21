Reviewing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
|Atreca Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.64
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Atreca Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
|Atreca Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 6 while its Current Ratio is 6. Meanwhile, Atreca Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22 while its Quick Ratio is 22. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Atreca Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Atreca Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Atreca Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 average target price and a 157.29% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.3% and 67% respectively. About 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
|Atreca Inc.
|-18.54%
|-26.88%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-29.92%
For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 46.44% stronger performance while Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Atreca Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
