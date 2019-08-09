Reviewing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s results

Since Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 109 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Volatility & Risk

Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a 2.34 beta, while its volatility is 134.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ascendis Pharma A/S on the other hand, has 0.62 beta which makes it 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6. The Current Ratio of rival Ascendis Pharma A/S is 22.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 22.3. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 23.96% and an $3.88 consensus target price. On the other hand, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s potential upside is 46.63% and its consensus target price is $169.33. The data provided earlier shows that Ascendis Pharma A/S appears more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares and 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares. About 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Ascendis Pharma A/S

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats on 6 of the 7 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.