Reviewing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s results

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.88 N/A -3.69 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. Its rival Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 3.47% at a $3.88 average target price. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average target price and a 391.80% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares and 66% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.2% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 18.36% -11.42% -12.72% -68.53% 0% -15.08%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.