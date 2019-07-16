Reviewing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s results

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|1.88
|N/A
|-3.69
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-353.2%
|-70.6%
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-112.7%
Liquidity
2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. Its rival Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 3.47% at a $3.88 average target price. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average target price and a 391.80% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc., analysts belief.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 52.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares and 66% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.2% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.56%
|2.55%
|31.64%
|6.47%
|-25.54%
|152.44%
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|18.36%
|-11.42%
|-12.72%
|-68.53%
|0%
|-15.08%
For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.
