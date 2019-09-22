Reviewing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s results

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.3% and 0%. 0.1% are Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 46.44% stronger performance while Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.