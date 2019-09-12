Reviewing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 64.36 N/A -2.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Volatility & Risk

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.34 and it happens to be 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has beta of 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 6 and 6 respectively. Its competitor Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.3 and its Quick Ratio is 19.3. Acceleron Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $52.33, while its potential upside is 12.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.3% and 93.6%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.