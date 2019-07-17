Reviewing GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. has 92.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.96% institutional ownership for its peers. 4.3% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.12% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -137.00% -54.10% Industry Average 38.08% 29.28% 12.80%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GenMark Diagnostics Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 37.85M 99.40M 171.01

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.47 2.73 2.81

$11 is the consensus target price of GenMark Diagnostics Inc., with a potential upside of 75.72%. The peers have a potential upside of 64.70%. Based on the data delivered earlier the equities research analysts’ opionion is that GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GenMark Diagnostics Inc. -4.89% -3.36% 17.87% 48.25% 7.96% 47.94% Industry Average 7.67% 16.11% 24.20% 36.47% 42.34% 40.50%

For the past year GenMark Diagnostics Inc. has stronger performance than GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.60 and has 3.86 Quick Ratio. GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.46 shows that GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.10 which is 10.44% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test. The company also provides ePlex instrument and RP panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results without any additional steps. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.