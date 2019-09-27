Reviewing Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s results

We are contrasting Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 20 0.00 609.70M 0.00 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 137.74M 0.94 7.37

In table 1 we can see Genmab A/S and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 3,009,378,084.90% 0% 0% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 2,838,010,466.89% -426.7% 180.2%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Genmab A/S and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Genmab A/S’s upside potential currently stands at 16.34% and an $23 average price target. On the other hand, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 65.88% and its average price target is $7. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. seems more appealing than Genmab A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year Genmab A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Genmab A/S on 6 of the 11 factors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.