Reviewing Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s results

Both Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 50.03 N/A -6.34 0.00

Demonstrates Genmab A/S and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genmab A/S and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Genmab A/S and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

Competitively Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has an average price target of $74, with potential upside of 21.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genmab A/S and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 92.97% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59%

For the past year Genmab A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Genmab A/S on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.