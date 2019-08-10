Reviewing Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s results

Both Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genmab A/S
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|62
|50.03
|N/A
|-6.34
|0.00
Demonstrates Genmab A/S and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Genmab A/S and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.4%
|-39.4%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Genmab A/S and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0
|2
|6
|2.75
Competitively Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has an average price target of $74, with potential upside of 21.31%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Genmab A/S and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 92.97% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|-1.95%
|-4.09%
|-6.08%
|23.36%
|-22.3%
|38.59%
For the past year Genmab A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
Summary
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Genmab A/S on 5 of the 8 factors.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.
