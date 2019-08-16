Reviewing Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 15.64% for Genmab A/S with average target price of $23. Meanwhile, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $3.25, while its potential upside is 317.90%. The data provided earlier shows that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Genmab A/S, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Genmab A/S shares and 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.