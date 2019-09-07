Reviewing Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Genmab A/S and resTORbio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Genmab A/S and resTORbio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genmab A/S’s upside potential is 10.26% at a $23 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Genmab A/S shares and 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares. Competitively, 38.1% are resTORbio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Genmab A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than resTORbio Inc.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 5 of the 7 factors resTORbio Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.