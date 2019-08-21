Reviewing Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s results

Since Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 8.20 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Genmab A/S and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Genmab A/S and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Genmab A/S and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Genmab A/S’s upside potential is 12.97% at a $23 consensus price target. On the other hand, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 12.92% and its consensus price target is $30.5. Based on the data shown earlier, Genmab A/S is looking more favorable than NanoString Technologies Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Genmab A/S shares and 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year Genmab A/S was less bullish than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 5 of the 9 factors NanoString Technologies Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.