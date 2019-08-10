Reviewing Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s results

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genmab A/S
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|6
|9.61
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Genmab A/S and Molecular Templates Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0.00%
|-30.4%
|-21.7%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Genmab A/S shares and 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. Comparatively, 12.75% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|-8.75%
|-22.34%
|-8.88%
|47.64%
|32.46%
|62.62%
For the past year Genmab A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Molecular Templates Inc.
Summary
Genmab A/S beats Molecular Templates Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
