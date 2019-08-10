Reviewing Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s results

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 9.61 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Genmab A/S and Molecular Templates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Genmab A/S shares and 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. Comparatively, 12.75% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Genmab A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Molecular Templates Inc.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Molecular Templates Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.