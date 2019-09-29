Reviewing Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s results

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 20 0.00 609.70M 0.00 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 11.53M -2.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Genmab A/S and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 3,006,410,256.41% 0% 0% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 252,961,825.36% -41.9% -39.2%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Genmab A/S and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Genmab A/S is $23, with potential upside of 16.34%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Genmab A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 19.1% are Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Genmab A/S had bullish trend while Menlo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 9 of the 10 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.